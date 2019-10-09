State Sen. Pam Helming is teaming with the Beverly Animal Shelter to host a Barktober Pet Food Drive.
Donations can be dropped off through Oct. 31 at her Geneva District Office, 425 Exchange St.
“We took in close to 150 animals just in September, many requiring veterinary care,” said Dallyn Jenkins of Beverly Animal Shelter.
The following items will be accepted: bagged dry dog and cat food, wet dog, kitten and cat food, animal treats, kitty litter, and unused toys.
For more information, call Helming’s office at (315) 568-9816.