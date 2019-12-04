LYONS — Humane Society of Wayne County will hold a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the shelter, 1475 County House Road.
Visit with the staff and residents and tour the newly renovated dog barn. Cider, coffee and cookies will be provided.
Gifts and Humane Society clothing are available for purchase.
The shelter is also having its annual Tree of Lights for the Animals program through Dec. 31. For a donation, you can have a light or light and ornament placed on the shelter’s Christmas tree in memory or in honor of a beloved pet.
For information about the shelter and to download a Tree of Lights donation form, visit www.hswaynepets.org.