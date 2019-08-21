NEWARK — Humane Society of Wayne County’s annual Mutt Strut will be noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Silver Hill Technology Park, Route 88.
This year’s theme is “Game of Bones.” Costumes for your dog, yourself and your family are welcomed. If you don’t have a dog, Shelter dogs will be available to walk.
Prizes will be awarded for Best Float and Best Dressed Dog and Human.
Sponsorship donations are welcome. The top three fundraisers will receive a prize. Sponsor and registration forms are available at local veterinary offices and at the Society’s shelter at 1475 County House Road in Lyons.
Registration is required and advance registration is preferred to guarantee a T-shirt and goodie bag.
There will be sponsor booths, vendors, silent auction, wine tasting, live music, lunch foods, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and surprises.
A free vaccine clinic will be sponsored by Banfield Pet Hospital of Webster. Banfield will offer free rabies, distemper, and Parvo vaccines and nail trims for dogs only. If you have proof of previous rabies vaccination, bring it with and you can receive a three-year vaccine. Without proof, your dog will receive the one-year vaccine.
For more information, call the shelter at (315) 946-3389. Visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hswaynecounty.
