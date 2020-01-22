PALMYRA — The Humane Society of Wayne County will hold its annual Sweetheart Auction on Sunday, Jan. 26 the Palmyra VFW, 4306 Route 31 (between Newark and Palmyra).
Viewing starts at noon; the silent auction begins at 12:15; tables close every half hour.
The live auction will start after all silent tables close at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Raffles will be held throughout the afternoon.
Hors d’oeuvres will be provided; a cash bar is available.
Van’s Auction Services of Marion will provide the auctioneer.
Some items have reserve bidding.
More than 200 items are expected to be open to bid, including original artwork, pet items, fine jewelry, gift and wine baskets, special Valentine baskets, gift certificates, passes to area attractions, crafts and collectibles, and antiques.
Celebrity items up for bid will include a signed Elton John album, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”; a signed Billy Joel album, “52nd Street”; a “Frozen II” movie poster signed by Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana (includes certificate of authenticity and officially licensed hologram); and a Green Bay Packers Legends helmet signed by Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Bart Starr, Mike Holmgren, Clay Matthews, James Lofton, Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Freeman, Ahman Green and Dorsey Levens.
Cash, personal checks, VISA, Master Card, and Discover card will be accepted.
Admission is free.
All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Wayne County.
For more information about HSWC and the auction with photos of the celebrity items, visit www.hswaynepets.org, call (315) 946-3389 or check out the Facebook page at facebook.com/hswaynecounty.