SENECA FALLS — The Tractor Supply store, 2109 Routes 5&20 Unit 16, will host an Out Here with Animals event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration — a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them. As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.
“Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Seneca Falls store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more,” said Anna Plumlee, manager of the Seneca Falls Tractor Supply.
Beverly’s Animal Shelter will offer information on pet adoptions. There also will be a pet clinic and a 4health Resource Center.
Tractor Supply will conduct a pet supplies drive all month, accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Seneca Falls rescues and shelters.
The Out Here with Animals promotion, which runs through Aug. 25 will include sales on food and other pet and livestock items.
For more information, contact the store at (315) 568-4615 or visit Tractor Supply.com.
