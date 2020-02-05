Wayne County
LYONS — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road.
Call (315) 946-3389 for more information.
Please contact the shelter if you are interested in meeting one of these pets as the shelter utilizes off-site adoption centers.
Name: Wren
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: Wren is a 1 1/2 year old black and white kitty. He came to the shelter as a stray. He is learning about other cats and dogs while staying at the shelter. He loves to play with toys and look out the window. His favorite thing to do is cuddle and sleep on his pillow with all four feet in the air. He is sweet and has amazing golden eyes.
Name: Kora
Sex: Female, spayed
Info: Kora is a 1 1/2 year old black and white Great Dane mix. She needs a home without cats or small children. She is shy at first, but warms up quickly. She must meet any resident dogs. She is learning how to walk on a leash, and she loves to run and play.
Yates County
PENN YAN — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 Route 14A.
Call (315) 536-6094 for more information.
Name: Brutus
Sex: Male
Info: Brutus is a 5-year-old bundle of goofiness. Just look at that face. He is affectionate and loves to play and go for walks. Brutus is good with kids, as well as other dogs.
Name: Mister
Sex: Male
Info: Mister is a beautiful, 9-year-old long-haired kitty. He is a bit of a loner when it comes to other cats and should be the only cat in a home. Mister qualifies for the Silver Whiskers program, which waives adoption fees for older pets if you are over 60.