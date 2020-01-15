Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA — The following animals are up for adoption at the Ontario County Humane Society at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, 2976 County Road 48.
For more information, call (585) 396-4590.
Name: Sally
Sex: Female
Info: Sally the cat is a chipper young lady who enjoys time with human companions and would enjoy keeping you company during the long winter.
Name: Brody
Sex: Male
Info: Brody is a loyal and high energy dog that does best in a one-on-one setting. He currently is the shelter’s longest resident and would need some patience and guidance in a new home.
Seneca County
WATERLOO — The following animals are up for adoption at the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St.
For more information, call (315) 539-9357 or visit www.beverlyanimalshelter.com.
Name: Quote
Sex: Female, spayed
Info: Quote is around a year old and is in search of her forever home. Though being just a kitten herself, Quote arrived at the shelter with her own litter of kittens. She is super sweet and will cuddle for hours at a time, though hasn’t lost her kitten-like playfulness and energy. Quote is microchipped, up to date on shots and negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia.
Names: Claudette and Leonidas
Sex: Female / male
Info: Claudette and Leonidas are finally available. Both 4-month-old kittens are neutered and spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go. They love to play together, but they do seem to take turns playing with others. Both are cuddle bugs and seem to do well with other animals. They have been hand-raised since they were a week old, so they are very people oriented. Both Claudette and Leonidas are negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia.
Wayne County
LYONS — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road.
Call (315) 946-3389 for more information.
Please contact the shelter if you are interested in meeting one of these pets as the shelter uses off-site adoption centers.
Name: Jordan
Sex: Female, spayed
Info: Jordan is a 6-year-old light calico kitty. She came to the shelter because her owner could no longer care for her. She is learning about cats and dogs while she stays at the shelter. She is sweet and likes to play with toys. She enjoys sitting and looking out the window. Jordan is available through the Adult Companion Program to those who qualify.
Name: Carol
Sex: Female, spayed
Info: Carol is a 5-year-old tan and white pit mix. She might chase cats and needs a home without small children. She needs to meet any resident dog and might do better as the only dog in the home. She loves to go for walks and play with toys. She is a sweet little thing. Carol is available through the Adult Companion Program to those who qualify.
Yates County
PENN YAN — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 Route 14A.
Call (315) 536-6094 for more information.
Name: Travis
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: This handsome 8-year-old mixed-breed is a ton of fun to be around. He is a bit shy at first but warms up quickly once he gets to know you. He has been micro-chipped and qualifies for the “Silver Whiskers” program.
Name: Rupert
Sex: Male
Info: Rupert is a handsome 9-year-old with special needs. He is FIV positive. FIV-positive cats are just like any other cat, they just need a bit more love and attention. Rupert qualifies for the “Silver whiskers” program.