Seneca CountyWATERLOO —The following animals are up for adoption at the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St.
For more information, call (315) 539-9357 or visit www.beverlyanimalshelter.com.
Names: Cope and Diesel
Sex: Males / neutered
Info: Energetic brothers, Cope and Diesel, were surrendered to the shelter at the same time. They are still in their puppy phase at a year and a half old and having been raised side-by-side this duo should be adopted together. This will also help dissipate some of that energy. Both are good with other dogs, kids, and cats, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
Cope is the more active of the two and will definitely need an active lifestyle to fit his endless energy.
Diesel tends to be more well-mannered than his brother but has the same energetic personality.
Wayne County
LYONS — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road.
Call (315) 946-3389 for more information.
Contact the shelter if you are interested in meeting one of these pets as the shelter uses off-site adoption centers.
Name: Mr. Fluffy
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: Mr. Fluffy is a 10-month-old gray and white kitty. He came to the shelter as a stray. He has a sweet personality and enjoys playing with toys. He is learning about other cats and dogs while staying at the shelter.
Name: Carol
Sex: Female, spayed
Info: Carol is a 5-year-old tan and white pitbull mix. She needs a home without small children. She loves to run and play with toys. She is learning how to walk on a leash. She needs to meet any resident dog and might be better being the only dog in the home. Carol is available through the Adult Companion Program to those who qualify.
Yates County
PENN YAN — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 Route 14A.
Call (315) 536-6094 for more information.
Name: Brutus
Sex: Male
Info: Brutus is a 5-year-old big bundle of goofiness. He is affectionate and loves to play and go for walks. Brutus is good with kids as well as other dogs.
Name: Rupert
Sex: Male
Info: Rupert is a handsome 9-year-old with special needs. He is FIV positive, so he’ll need a bit more love and attention. Rupert qualifies for the “Silver Whiskers” program.