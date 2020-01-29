Wayne County
LYONS — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road.
Call (315) 946-3389 for more information.
Please contact the shelter if you are interested in meeting one of these pets as the shelter uses off-site adoption centers.
Name: Mary
Sex: Female, spayed
Info: Mary is a 1-year-old buff and white kitty. She came to the shelter as a stray. She is learning about other cats and dogs while at the shelter. She loves to run and play in the cat room. She like to sit and look out the window. She has blue eyes.
Name: Riley
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: Riley is a 6 1/2 year old brown and white pitbull mix. He needs a home with older children. He needs to meet any resident dog. He loves to go for walks and playing in the playpen. He is strong and energetic. Riley is available through the Adult Companion Program to those who qualify.
Yates County
PENN YAN — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 Route 14A.
Call (315) 536-6094 for more information.
Name: Loki
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: Loki, a 2-year-old boxer mix, is a well-mannered guy, although he still has some puppy in him. He loves to play and go for walks. Loki is micro-chipped.
Name: Valentino
Sex: Male
Info: A short-haired, friendly tiger, Valentino weighs in at 17 lbs. Although a bit on the large size, he does love a comfortable lap when he can find one.