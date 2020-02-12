Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND SOME MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, CHAUTAUQUA, CATTARAUGUS, ALLEGANY, AND SOUTHERN ERIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL RESULT IN SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. SUBMIT SNOW AND ICE REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&