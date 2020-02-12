Wayne County
LYONS — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road.
Call (315) 946-3389 for more information.
Please contact the shelter if you are interested in meeting one of these pets as the shelter utilizes off-site adoption centers.
Name: Henry
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: Henry is a 6-year-old orange and white striped kitty. He came to the shelter because someone became allergic to him in his home. He has a sweet personality and enjoys playing with toys. He needs to be an indoor kitty only because he is front declawed. He is learning about other cats and dogs while at the shelter. Henry is available through the Adult Companion Program to those who qualify.
Name: Vader
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: Vader is a 1 1/2 year old brindle and white hound mix. He needs a home without cats or small children. He is smart and knows how to sit, shake his paws and lie down for treats. He is learning how to walk on a leash and loves to run and play. He needs to meet any resident dog.
Yates County
PENN YAN — The following animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 Route 14A.
Call (315) 536-6094 for more information.
Name: Tank
Sex: Male, neutered
Info: Tank is a handsome boxer mix. This affectionate guy is 7 years old and a joy around people of any age. He’d make a great family pet. Tank has been implanted with a micro-chip.
Name: Kira
Sex: Female
Info: Kira is a beautiful 3-year-old long-haired kitty with special needs. He is almost blind, so she would need to be exclusively an indoor cat. She gets around well and knows where her litter box is.