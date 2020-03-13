What are coronaviruses? The Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines coronaviruses as “a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people.”
The coronavirus gets its name from the crown-like spikes on its surface (“corona” in Latin translates to “crown”). Well-known coronaviruses include SARS and MERS.
Although not common, coronaviruses can be transmitted from animals to humans. Bats can be reservoir hosts for viruses which can cross species barriers to infect humans and other domestic and wild mammals.
In the last two major coronaviruses that were transmitted to humans, transmission occurred through intermediate hosts: the masked palm civet (SARS) and dromedary camels (MERS).
Did this new coronavirus spread from animals to humans? 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCOV), now known officially as COVID-19 or Corona Virus Disease, is thought to have originated in bats and transmitted to humans through an intermediate animal host. Investigations are still ongoing.
How is COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread? The CDC says the disease is spread to humans through person-to person contact. There have been no reports of pets or livestock becoming ill or spreading the coronavirus in the U.S. However, since animals can spread other diseases, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands after being around them.
Can we pass the new coronavirus to our pets? When a Pomeranian in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19 last week, pets quickly became part of the coronavirus conversation. The case raised the alarming possibility that pets could become part of the transmission chain for the severe acute respiratory syndrome, which could potentially harm both them and us.
Samples from the dog’s nasal cavity and mouth tested “weak positive” for the virus. The dog’s owner had tested positive for COVID-19. The dog did not show signs of illness. Authorities believe it is a case of human to animal transmission but stress that it is not cause for alarm.
According to Shelley Rankin, a microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, “samples from the Hong Kong dog had a small number of virus particles present. In an animal with no clinical signs of disease, it’s hard to say what this means. It was a single case, and we learned that we need to do a lot more research into the potential of the human COVID-19 virus to infect animals”.
If you have COVID-19, you should restrict your contact with pets and other animals, just like you would with other people. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. Avoid direct contact with pets, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets and wear a facemask as directed by your physician.
Is there a vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus that your pet can receive? Currently, there are no COVID-19 vaccines available for humans or animals.
The New York State Veterinary Medical Society has released the following guidelines for protecting your pet, yourself, and the community:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes.
• Disinfect all surfaces that are frequently used.
• Vaccinate your pets for all other potential diseases, as recommended by your veterinarian.
• Limit contact with your pets if you or someone you are close to contracts the coronavirus.
Last, it is important to include pets in your family’s preparedness planning. If you get sick and are quarantined, you should make sure you have extra pet food on hand. And you should make your neighbors/family aware of any feeding, walking, or medications that your pets need in case you can’t make it back home or need to ask for their assistance.