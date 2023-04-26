PHELPS — The Phelps Community Center has planned a ribbon-cutting event for its new basketball/pickleball court on the east side of the building. It’s scheduled for 2:15 p.m. April 30, followed by basketball skills and drills instruction for youth.
The new court was made possible through a $25,000 grant awarded by the Ralph C. Wilson Legacy Fund for Youth Sports and administered by the Rochester Area Community Foundation, in collaboration with the Community Center.
The center is at 8 Banta St. Parking is free, and the court hours are dawn to dusk