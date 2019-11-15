PHELPS — The Phelps Community Historical Society, 66 Main St., will hold its annual wreath sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
To order wreaths in advance, call (315) 548-4940.
The historical society also will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Howe home will be decorated for the holidays and a Christmas tree will be on display. Tours will be offered; snacks and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, visit phelpsny.com or call (315) 548-4940.