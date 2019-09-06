BRANCHPORT — Keuka Comfort Care Home is hosting its 14th annual pig roast and pie wheel from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at The Valley Inn, 2862 Guyanoga Road.
Willie and Jennifer Allison, and their staff serve a spit-roasted pig, salads and accompaniments. The pie wheel will feature homemade pies baked by some of the area’s best pie bakers. Last year over 50 fabulous pies were won for $1 per chance.
Tickets are $15 and are available at The Valley Inn, Moose Lodge 2030, Pinckney Hardware and Long’s Cards & Books in Penn Yan, or by calling Kim Heitmann at (315) 521-2602 or the Keuka Comfort Care Home at (315) 536-1690.
Tickets will be available at the door; takeouts will be available, too.
Keuka Comfort Care Home is a two-bedroom palliative home that provides free, compassionate, end-of-life care and support of loved ones in a homelike setting to terminally ill residents of Yates County and surrounding communities.
For more information, visit www.keukacomfortcarehome.org.