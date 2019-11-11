ONTARIO — The Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, will host a training sessions for those who might be interested in training as a volunteer.
Sessions will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14 at Pines of Peace.
The Pines of Peace has volunteering opportunities in fundraising, caring for the yard, gardening, cleaning and resident care giving.
Wednesday evening will begin with an overview of hospice care and how the Pines of Peace operates. On Thursday, attendees will learn about caring for residents.
For details, call the Pines of Peace at (315) 524-2388.