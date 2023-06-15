ROCHESTER — The deadline is approaching for a New York State Brewers Association artwork contest to choose a design for the fourth annual New York State Pint Days glass.
Entries will be accepted until Sunday, after which the NYSBA will narrow the field to the top 2-3 designs. After that, a public vote will determine a winner who will receive $500 and recognition as 2023 Pint Days Artist.
The Pint Days glasses will be available at breweries statewide during the week of Thanksgiving.
Find out more about the contest at https://thinknydrinkny.com/pint-days-contest/ and more about Pint Days at https://thinknydrinkny.com/nys-pint-days/.