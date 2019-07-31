GALEN — Highway Department Superintendent Paul Plucinik was recognized for his outstanding commitment to training and education following his 30th year of dedicated participation in the Annual School for Highway Superintendents (Highway School) held at Ithaca College.
The Highway School is a training conference hosted jointly by the Cornell Local Roads Program and the Association of Towns of the State of New York. Over 700 participants, the majority being local highway and public works officials, attend the Highway School every year for three days of training workshops and presentations.
The Cornell Local Roads Program provides training, technical assistance, and information to municipal officials and employees responsible for the maintenance, construction, and management of local highways and bridges in New York state. It is one of 52 Centers established under the Local Technical Assistance Program of the Federal Highway Administration.
