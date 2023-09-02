URBANA — Point of the Bluff Vineyards said its Fourth of July Weekend fundraiser benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association raised $185,000 in support of vital research and treatment initiatives.
The fundraiser featured local food trucks, live music, tastings from local distilleries, raffle prizes and silent auction items, and cornhole and bocce tournaments. The weekend culminated in a special performance by America and a once-in-a-lifetime drone show by Celestial.
The funds raised through Fourth of July Weekend will play a vital role in advancing the MDA’s mission to find treatments for muscular dystrophy, as well as provide critical support services to individuals and families affected by the disease.
“We are incredibly grateful to Point of Bluff Vineyards and Celestial for advancing the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s mission,” said Amy Meyers, Vice President of Fundraising and Community Engagement for the MDA. “The dedicated weekend of performances raised awareness for our cause and has a positive impact on our organization’s ability to make a difference in the lives of families living with neuromuscular disease. This event exemplifies the power of compassion and unity within our community, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved.”