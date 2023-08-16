CANANDAIGUA — One new member was inducted and another was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship Plus 7 at a recent meeting of the Canandaigua Rotary Club.
Ellen Polimeni was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Plus 7. A Paul Harris Fellowship is awarded to someone who is a community inspiration and who has brought leadership and service to the community. Recipients are Rotarians and community professionals recognized for their outstanding contributions, exemplifying the highest ideal in Rotary by placing Service Above Self.
Recognition of a Paul Harris Fellow is an opportunity to show appreciation for a person, either Rotarian or non-Rotarian, who share these values.
Club President Nancy Stelnyk presented Polimeni with the award.
The new member inducted was Andrea Jones. Born in Irondequoit, where her mother still lives, she is relatively new to Canandaigua and has become vice chair of the Canandaigua Festival.
Jones’ sponsor was Clark Kurtz.
Additional information about the Canandaigua Rotary Club is available at www.CanandaiguaRotary.org or the organization’s Facebook page.