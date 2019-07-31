HOPEWELL — The Ontario Pomona Grange recently hosted its quarterly meeting at the Hopewell Grange.
Members approved several resolutions, including asking for action by the state Legislature in regard to distribution of 911 Emergency Service fees, the need for more opioid drug treatment facilities and education and the organization’s opposition to the legalization of recreational use of marijuana.
The resolutions were sent to the appropriate entities and New York State Grange for further action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.