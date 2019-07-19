PORT GIBSON — The Landmark Society of Western New York will share the outcomes of their historic building inventory, including a history of the hamlet and specific recommendations on how Port Gibson’s architecture can be used as a resource for the community’s development.
The event will take place Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Port Gibson Fire Hall, 2939 Greig St., Port Gibson. This one-hour presentation is free and open to the public.
Port Gibson has experienced much change over the years,” said Jaylene Folkins, town of Manchester council member. “These survey results will give community members a chance to learn more about the history, architecture and development of the area, and where we are headed in the future.”
For more information, contact Jaylene Folkins at (585) 225-1740 ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.