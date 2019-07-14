GENEVA — Presbyterian Women, the national women’s organization of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), is sponsoring a trip to the Finger Lakes Region for its triennial event, the USA Mission Experience (USAME).
The 2019 Mission Experience will be based in Geneva and welcome women to the area from July 12 to 22.
Presbyterian women will come from 13 synods, or districts, of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) to explore the region’s rich history of women’s rights, human rights and civil rights. They will also learn about some of the issues that confront the people of the Finger Lakes Region, participate in some mission programs, and visit tourist sites.
Highlights of their journey will include the commemoration of the first Women’s Rights Convention held in 1848 in Seneca Falls, a visit to the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester, the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park in Auburn, the Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor and the Hill Cumorah Pageant in Palmyra.
The 22 participating women will be hosted for meals and attend worship services in various Presbyterian churches within the Presbytery of Geneva. The local committee tasked with planning for this event includes Virginia Champlin of Geneva, Linda Werts of Newark, Rita Hooper of Syracuse and Lois Carter of Burdett.
The Presbyterian Women USA Mission Experience equips women with an understanding of the history and culture of a particular area of the country, the existing ministries of churches there, and the challenges faced by women and children living in the area. Participants will serve as ambassadors for the region during two years of itineration in their home synods following the experience.
To learn more about local mission and ministry of Presbyterian Women in the Presbytery of Geneva, contact PW Moderator Linda Werts at (315) 447-0276.
