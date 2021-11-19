OVID — The public is invited to a presentation on Gift Givers Around the World.
It will be held at the Edith B. Ford Library in Ovid on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m.
It will be a chance to learn about “Gift Givers” who usually are called Santa Claus, Father Christmas, The Three Kings, St. Lucia, and of course, St. Nicholas.
The presenter is Ed Murphy who retired to the area from being an educator and Episcopal priest and writes a monthly column for the Finger Lakes Times‘ Religion Page called Faith Perspectives.
Call the library at (607) 869-3031 to sign up for the presentation.