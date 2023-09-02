AUBURN — Recently retired Cornell University Professor Gerard Aching will present on his research and coordination of the Underground Railroad Research Project, which highlights the extensive roots of the network in Central New York, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes Region. The presentation will feature a discussion on the newly launched “Underground Railroad Hub” and “Voices on the Underground Railroad” websites.
The “Underground Railroad Hub” is an open assortment of projects exploring the local impact and history of abolition and slavery in Central and Western New York. The “Voices on the Underground Railroad” resource features a collection of short narratives that Cornell University students have written and mapped onto documented and rumored underground railroad stations and safe houses in Central and Western New York, including the Seward House Museum.
The presentation will be held in the Cayuga Museum of History and Art’s Carriage House Theater at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. The Carriage House Theater is at 203 Genesee St. (rear) in Auburn. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the theater just off Orchard Ave. and within the surrounding neighborhood. Admission is free, although donations are greatly appreciated.
Reservations are strongly encouraged, though not required. Learn more and make reservations at cayugamuseum.org/voices-on-the-underground-railroad or by calling 315-253-8051.
This event is funded in part with the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and the City of Auburn’s Historic and Cultural Sites Commission for the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration.