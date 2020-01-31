Local students have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at State University College at Potsdam in St. Lawrence County.
Canandaigua: Audrey Brown, childhood/early childhood education; and Emma Sainsbury, music education.
Geneva: Ethan Wagner, music education.
Middlesex: Daisy Smith Marlowe, childhood/early childhood education.
Palmyra: Jillian Arrington, psychology; and Medina Vanduyne.
Penn Yan: Mia Bodine, theater.
Phelps: Charles Bennett, sociology.
To be named to the president’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.