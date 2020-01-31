Local students have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at State University College at Potsdam in St. Lawrence County.

Canandaigua: Audrey Brown, childhood/early childhood education; and Emma Sainsbury, music education.

Geneva: Ethan Wagner, music education.

Middlesex: Daisy Smith Marlowe, childhood/early childhood education.

Palmyra: Jillian Arrington, psychology; and Medina Vanduyne.

Penn Yan: Mia Bodine, theater.

Phelps: Charles Bennett, sociology.

To be named to the president’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...