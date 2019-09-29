PENN YAN — ProAction Yates Office for the Aging will host several programs this fall.
- “Walk with Ease” will be from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 7 at the Office for the Aging.
The program helps ease arthritis pain and improve balance.
- Bone Builders will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 1 to Dec. 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The program helps improve strength and balance.
- A beginner Tai Chi class will be from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays from Sept. 30 to Dec. 9 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The program promotes balance, strength and flexibility.
- An advanced Tai Chi class will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 1 to Dec. 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The program promotes balance, strength and flexibility.
For details or to register, call Pam Swarthout at 315-536-5515 to register or for more information.