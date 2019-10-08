WATERLOO — A program on Victorian death and mortuary practices will be presented at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, 31 E. William St.
Derek Maxfield, associate professor of history at Genesee Community College, will lead the discussion, incorporating pieces of the Genung Collection from the Waterloo Historical Society and this community’s contributions to undertaking.
Maxfield will explore the Victorian ways of death from the Second Great Awakening to the Industrial Revolution. There will be talk of where Victorian views originate, and how they changed over the course of the century.
Participants also will learn how attitudes in the very late 19th century will shape views of death in the 20th century and beyond.
“All you need to do is visit an old cemetery to see the difference between modern views of death and 19th century fascination, or a near celebration of death,” said Cyndi Park-Sheils, society executive director.
She said the monuments and gravestones of Victorian America are soaring and elaborate, highly symbolic and even Gothic. The headstones of the 20th Century nearly all look alike, granite blocks with names and dates.
For more information, call (315) 539-3313 or visit www.wlhs-ny.com.