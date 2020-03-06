WATERLOO — A program teaching life skills for global citizenship will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the St. Francis-St. Clare’s Ministry Center (former St. Mary’s School) at 35 Center St.
Gertrude Shaffer-Noden, the guest speaker, will highlight her recent work at the UNIFAT Elementary School in Gulu, Uganda. Noden’s connections with this school stem from many years during which her students raised a total of $12,000 to support educational opportunities in Eastern Africa by staging an annual “Walk for Water” event.
Noden has two decades of experience as a classroom teacher. During her teaching career she introduced an award-winning Global Citizenship curriculum that engaged students in studies of basic human rights ideals and then had them research, design and implement outreach projects. Over the years, her students raised nearly $70,000 and collected many tons of food, books, and other items to support both local and international organizations. Most years they also participated in an annual international Student Leadership Conference held at the United Nations. After retirement from teaching, Noden has shifted her vocational focus, founding Words Into Deeds with the goal of working with teachers and schools to better prepare youth for the demands of 21st century citizenship.
Items for sale which will benefit UNIFAT.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Kathy Peters at (315) 539-8006.