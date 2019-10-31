SYRACUSE — The Great Lakes Research Consortium, in partnership with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, recently announced $121,916 in grants for five projects to be conducted by faculty and students at four state universities: The College at Brockport, the University at Buffalo, Stony Brook University and the College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.
One of the projects will have a field testing site in Wayne County.
Dr. Sherif L. Abdelaziz, a professor in the department of civil engineering at Stony Brook, is working with the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District to determine a location where he will test an approach to managing shoreline erosion with marine-based, ecosystem-friendly biopolymers.
All of the projects address priorities identified in the Great Lakes Action Agenda for New York State for the restoration and protection of freshwater resources.
For details, visit www.esf.edu/glrc.