VICTOR — In partnership with the Victor Chamber of Commerce, UR Medicine Thompson Health Rehabilitation Services is hosting a ribbon cutting at its Victor location on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and the community is invited.
The event starts at 5 p.m. A reception and tour of the facility will follow the ribbon cutting, with those in attendance eligible to win an Apple watch (Series 4 GPS and Cellular) valued at $500 and offered as a door prize.
All guests are asked to RSVP online, no later than Sept. 3, at www.ThompsonHealth.com/VictorOpen.
Located at 7670 Omnitech Place, Rehabilitation Services is housed in the same building as UR Medicine Orthopaedics. The Rehabilitation Services staff members based there provide physical therapy and rehabilitation for a number of needs including orthopaedic injuries, post-surgical conditions and sports-related injuries. Preventative exercise programs are also offered at the location.
For more information about Thompson Health Rehabilitation Services in Victor, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/VictorRehab. For more information about the ribbon cutting, call (585) 396-6375.
