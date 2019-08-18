SENECA FALLS — A Purple Heart Memorial Path will be dedicated at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Generations Bank headquarters, 20 E. Bayard St.
The path will pay tribute to local veterans who received the Purple Heart and were wounded or killed while serving our nation.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-128 of Canandaigua, are expected to attend.
Community members can have a stone placed in the Purple Heart Memorial Path for a veteran awarded the Purple Heart. Generations will cover the cost of the first 30 path stones. Once the first 30 stones have been claimed, Generations will help those interested in obtaining stones for the path.
There is no requirement that the veteran be from or live in the area.
For details, visit www.mygenbank.com/PurpleHeartTrail.
