CANANDAIGUA — The fourth annual pursapalooza fundraiser held last month at Wood Library netted $13,740 for life-enriching services for adults.
Library Director Jenny Goodemote expressed gratitude to everyone in the community “who donated literally hundreds of purses and bags full of jewelry. The support for this event is just tremendous. We could not pull off this event without a terrific team of volunteers who coordinate every detail and spend hours sorting, pricing, and cleaning purses and jewelry.”
Goodemote also noted the donations of gift certificates by area businesses which were paired with purses for a raffle.
Event sponsors included Canandaigua Air Center, Canandaigua Auto Wash, Canandaigua The Medicine Shoppe, Crown Jewelry, Friends of Wood Library, Lake Country Physical Therapy, Light and Life Yoga by Dianne, Michele Kisly Photography, Monica’s Pies, Nolan’s on the Lake, Quail Summit, Sandy Reed, Skorich Designs, Rochester Air Center, Rochester Homebuilders Association, UR Medicine Thompson Health, Wolfe Insurance Agency, and Zotos International.
Food and drinks were donated by Bon Ami French Bistro, Good Life Tea, Heron Hill Winery, Macri’s Deli & Café, Rio Tomatlán, Sinful Confections by Kathryn Casella, and Vineyards Wine & Spirits.
For more information about Wood Library, call (585) 394-1381 or go to woodlibrary.org.