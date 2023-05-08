CANANDAIGUA — The Professional Women of the Finger Lakes has announced the Women of Distinction Award nominees.
The winners will be unveiled during a dinner planned for 5:30 p.m. May 23 in the Canandaigua Country Club Event Barn.
The nominees:
Professional Achievement — Ashley Lewis, vice president of Operations, Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes; JJ Cotter, vice president of Programs, Habitat for Humanity; Kari Buch, regional director, United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes; Kim Allen, CEO, Dixon Schwabl + Company.
Entrepreneurial — Josette Vest, owner, Bloomers Floral & Gifts; Tara LaMagna, platinum director, Lemongrass Spa Products.
Volunteer Service — Mina Drake, volunteer, UR Medicine Thompson Health; Sarah Chilson, founder, The Spot; Danielle Ohlson, co-founder, Expeditions of Empowerment.
Women Helping Women — Chris Crawford, staff nurse and coordinator of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program, UR Medicine Thompson Health; Pamela Hoyle, program services manager, Habitat for Humanity; Shelle Basilio-Murray, associate vice president of Campus Life, dean of Students, Wellness and Support, Hobart and William Smith Colleges; Tammra Schiller, regional manager of Branch Experience, Reliant Credit Union.
Stephanie Kunes, retired president and CEO of National MS Society New York Chapter, will give the keynote address. A seasoned public speaker, she inspires others to get involved, take action and make a difference. She motivates and adds humor that creates a lasting and passionate message.
The event is a major fundraiser to help underwrite the scholarship program. The PWFL gives a minimum of five scholarships to women annually ranging from $500 to $2,000 apiece. The organization has given out more than $100,000 in scholarships over the past 15 years.
Tickets are $55 and include dinner, silent auction and networking. They are available at Sweet Expressions, 169 S. Main St., Canandaigua, or online at www.pwflnys.org.
For more information, go to www.pwflnys.org, call 585-429-0142, or email pwflnys@gmail.com.