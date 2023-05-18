PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Community Chorus, accompanied by Lucinda Loomis, will present its annual spring concert June 11. It starts at 2 p.m.
It will feature several of the chorus’ favorite songs, such as “Sing My Child” and a medley of tunes from the musical “Ragtime.” New music also will be presented, including “The Old Mill,” “All Star” as an English madrigal, and “Voice in the Wind” performed by the chorus women. And, the chorus will hearken back to the ’60s with Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin” and the Beatles “Blackbird.”
The concert will be at the First Baptist Church, 224 Main St.
The Chorus’ mission is to promote musical performance in Yates and the surrounding counties. Auditions are not required and membership is open to all singers. There is no charge for admission. A free will offering will be collected to be used to purchase music and to support other activities of the chorus.