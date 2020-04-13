PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Farmers’ Market (also known as the Yates County Cooperative Farm and Craft Market) is organizing for its 44th season. It’s the longest-running market in this area, open since 1976.
The annual organizational meeting, originally scheduled for April 2, may be held by phone; but the market’s expected to open as usual in late May or early June: Saturday mornings in downtown Penn Yan, on the sidewalk of Main Street between Elm and Jacob streets. The market welcomes farm products such as produce, plants, meats, and cheeses; crafts; baked goods; locally processed foods; and in general anything that can be made or grown locally and can be legally sold at a farmers’ market. All items must be grown or made in Yates County or one of the immediately adjacent counties; and at least 80 percent must be grown or made by the vendor.
Most of last year’s vendors intend to return, and there are new vendors expected; but there’s still room for more. Vendors can join at any time of year, but most like to plan ahead, and sometimes space availability is limited later in the season. Those interested should contact the market president, Rivka Davis, at (607) 243-5234 or organic87@frontiernet.net.