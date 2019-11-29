PENN YAN — More than 100 people gathered recently at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department to celebrate the installation of new 3D mammography equipment.
Donors, patients, community members, Finger Lakes Health board members, Finger Lakes Health Foundation board members, administrators, and staff were able to learn about the benefits of 3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis) from radiology technologist Karen Little.
The installation of the 3D Mammography equipment was made possible, thanks to generous leadership gifts from the James P. Gordon Trust and the Penn Yan Lion Club, the Heels Up for Healing 5K held in April, and donations from the community to the 2019 Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Annual Fund.
President and CEO, Jose Acevedo, M.D., M.B.A., recognized Lew Ann Giles of Dundee, “Thank you, Lew Ann. You have gone from a breast cancer survivor to a warrior helping raise awareness in the community about the importance of early detection and screening.”
Giles was a spokeswoman for the fundraising campaign and believes her community deserves local access to the best standard of care for breast cancer screening and her story was featured on MammoBar candy bars which were part of the fundraising for this initiative.
Giles joined others on the ribbon-cutting line including Finger Lakes Health Board Chair Lance Ward.
After using large scissors to cut the pink ribbon, Ward shared, “Our daughter is a breast cancer survivor. This technology is very important to have and this service means a lot to us.”
Susan Stork of Penn Yan was recognized for her longtime service as board chair of the Finger Lakes Health Foundation Board and serving at the time that this project was launched. Stork was acknowledged as continuing to serve the health system by now serving on the Finger Lakes Health board. Laura VanNiel, who replaced Stork as Finger Lakes Health Foundation Chair, was also on the “Pink Ribbon” cutting line.
Lara Chatel Turbide, vice president of community services at Finger Lakes Health and executive director of the Finger Lakes Health Foundation shared, “It is estimated that more than 7,000 women who meet the guidelines for breast screening in Yates County are not accessing screening services. As mammography is the best tool in early detection, we are seeking to promote the availability of local 3D mammography services.”
In addition, walk-in mammography dates are scheduled in Penn Yan on Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 18, and April 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no appointment needed.
3D Mammography Services are in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department on the ground floor, just off the main lobby.
To learn more information on how to continue to support and donate to Finger Lakes Health, contact Helen Kelley, Director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, at (315) 787-4050 or helen.kelley@flhealth.org.