PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Cardiovascular Rehabilitation (cardiac Rrehab) program has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
This certification is recognition of the hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, the hospital’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. The Association’s program certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by the Association and other related professional societies.
In 2018, the Association moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care. The certification is valid for three years.