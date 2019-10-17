PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Moose Lodge 2030 will sponsor the annual AMBA Blood Screening program from 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Moose Club on East Elm Street.
The 35-test screening costs $40. Checks or money orders made payable to AMBA will be accepted.
Several optional tests, including PSA for prostate and TSH for thyroid, also are available for an additional fee.
Participants should check with their doctors to see if permission is required.
A $5 handling fee paid in cash to the Moose Lodge is requested.
To make an appointment, call (800) 234-8888.
For details about the tests, visit questdiagnostics.com.
Hosted by the Moose Club, there also will be a breakfast buffet. Meals will cost $6 per person.
Proceeds benefit the local Moose Club.