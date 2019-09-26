LYONS — The quilt group of First Lutheran Church, on Broad Street, will hold its annual quilt sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 26 to 28.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Quilt sizes range from baby quilts to queen size. Some quilts are hand-pieced and hand-quilted while others are machine pieced and tied.
Prices start at $25 for baby quilts and lap robes.
The quilt group has been active for over 50 years, meeting weekly to make quilts for various charities. Last spring they sent 63 quilts to Lutheran World Relief. These quilts are then shipped around the world to aid in relief efforts after catastrophic events.
Additional help is always appreciated.
The group meets from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
Fabric donations are appreciated.
For more information, call the church office at (315) 946-9251.