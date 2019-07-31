GENEVA — Teresa Velez de Morales usually leaves her 2-year-old with a friend when she goes grocery shopping. But not long ago, she had to take Alexis Janiel with her and was a little nervous because he has autism and his behavior isn’t predictable.
As she pushed her cart through Wegmans, he started acting up.
“Then a woman came over to me and said ‘Do you think he’d like this book?’ She handed it to Alexis Janiel, and he loved it. He quieted down immediately. It was perfect for him! It was hard-covered, so he couldn’t rip it up, and I love that it’s bilingual,” Velez de Morales said. “It became his favorite book, and we take it everywhere, even to church.
“It was just so random to receive a book,” she added.
Precisely. The book is part of a new Geneva Reads program: Random Acts for Reading. The woman who gave Alexis Janiel the book is one of the organization’s board members, who have been giving books to children who need a distraction — or might just enjoy having a new book.
Velez de Morales told Executive Director Anne Schühle her story June 19, when Schühle attended a Geneva Kiwanis Club meeting to accept a $500 donation to buy more books.
“Our board members have described what it’s been like to give the books away, but this was the first time I’d heard what it’s like to receive one,” Schühle said. “It’s so nice to know that one little book had such a big impact.”
In May, Random Acts for Reading branched out a bit after board member Maria Hastings’ husband, part-time Geneva City Court Officer Bill Hastings, saw what she was doing and asked if there were books he could give to children who attend court.
“We gave him several, and Maria reported back that Bill was blown away by the gratitude of the children and their parents,” Schühle said.
“Some children become fidgety or start crying while in the courtroom, and the adult takes them to the main hallway to prevent a disruption,” said Bill Hastings, who decided to be proactive and have the books available after people go through screening in the security area.
“It’s nice to see both the adult and child smile and look pleasantly surprised by the offer of a book,” he said.
Since the books have been a hit, Schühle began looking for funds to continue giving them to Hastings and to offer them to Town Court.
“Kiwanians quickly came through with a $500 check, and we’re very grateful,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.