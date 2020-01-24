BATH — The Institute for Human Services Inc. will hold its annual nonprofit professional development conference, Recharge 2.0, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at Radisson Hotel Corning.
This event is for all nonprofit professionals from the Southern Tier and across New York state. Participants include professionals from nonprofit organizations and those working with them; from front-line staff to executive management.
The second year of a reinvented Recharge 2.0 Conference will focus on professional development knowledge-sharing in an interactive format. It will be a day filled with motivation, inspiration, networking, tips, and tools to help nonprofit professionals recharge and leave feeling ready to take on the rest of the year at their organization. Conference session topics include IHS’ annual meeting, managing leadership stress, building inter-agency collaborations, improving team performance, legal and marketing issues and more.
Featured presenters will include Keynote Speaker Kate Sholonski of Triumph Leadership Group — a leading thinker on building leadership into organizational culture; and Erica Marx of Erica Marx Coaching — a top voice in implementing cross-agency cooperation and teamwork. Additional presentations will be made by The New York Council on Nonprofits and representatives of Harter, Seacrest & Emery LLP.
Tickets for Recharge 2.0 can be purchased through Eventbrite. Early-bird registration (a $10 savings) ends Jan. 31. Regular event registration will begin Feb. 1 and ends March 13.
To learn more, visit ihsnet.org/ihs-events/, or address questions to Jason Jordan, Director of Communications & Member Services at jordanj@ihsnet.org, or call (607) 776-9467 ext. 231.