Red Cross holding blood drive at EFD

SENECA FALLS — The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be accepting whole blood and power red blood donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Empire Farm Days.
Organizers suggest calling ahead to 1-800-RED-CROSS or going online to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment time. Walk-ins are welcome, but using the Rapid Pass at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass will save time at the show. The Red Cross Bloodmobile is an air-conditioned conversion bus.
Admission to Empire Farm Days is free; parking is $10 per vehicle. Daily schedules and more information are posted at www.empirefarmdays.com. You can also find information on Facebook and Instagram.
For questions, contact the show office at 1-877-697-7837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.