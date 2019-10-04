CORNING — A member of Rep. Tom Reed’s staff will be at each of the following locations for remote office hours in October:
- Ithaca City Hall, Pistachio Room, 108 E. Green St., Ithaca 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Fredonia Village Hall, 9-11 Church St., Fredonia 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17
- Romulus Municipal Building, 145 Prospect St., Willard Noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Hornell City Hall, 82 Main St., Hornell 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29
Staff will be available to answer questions, gather feedback, and provide assistance with immigration, Social Security, veterans’ benefits, and other issues related to federal agencies.
Those unable to attend are encouraged to contact any of Reed’s offices:
Corning: 89 W. Market St.; (607) 654-7566
Geneva: 433 Exchange St.; (315) 759-5229
Jamestown: 2 E. 2nd St., Suite 208; (716) 708-6369
Olean: 1 Bluebird Square; (716) 379-8434
Additional hours and/or changes will be announced as needed.
For more information, call (607) 654-7566 or visit Reed.house.gov.