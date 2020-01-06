CORNING — A member of Rep. Tom Reed’s staff will be at each of the following locations for remote office hours in January:
— 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1 W. Washington St., Ellicottville
— 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Dunkirk City Hall, 342 Central Ave., Dunkirk
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Naples Town Hall, 106 S. Main St., Naples
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 and 21 in the Pistachio Room at Ithaca City Hall, 108 E. Green St., Ithaca
Staff will be available to answer questions, gather feedback, and provide assistance with immigration, Social Security, veterans’ benefits, and other issues related to federal agencies.
Those unable to attend are encouraged to contact any of Reed’s offices:
Corning: 89 W. Market St.; (607) 654-7566
Geneva: 433 Exchange St.; (315) 759-5229
Jamestown: 2 E. 2nd St., Suite 208; (716) 708-6369
Olean: 1 Bluebird Square; (716) 379-8434
Additional hours and/or changes will be announced as needed.
Info: (607) 654-7566 or visit Reed.house.gov.