PENN YAN — A community-wide grocery distribution will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the Finger Lakes Produce Auction, 3691 Route 14A.
Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide three boxes of food per family. Each box is approximately 25 pounds and contains mixed dairy, cooked meat, and produce.
Advance registration is required. Register by calling the Yates Office for the Agin at (315) 536-5515 or Yates Department of Social Services at (315) 536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
This will be a drive-thru model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.
Have trunk cleaned out, so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution, and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.
No walk-ups; only advance registered households in cars will be served.