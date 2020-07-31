CANANDAIGUA — It takes a lot of skills to be a good parent, but there are some skills that will really make a difference in how well an adult raises their children. If you are a parent or know of a parent who is struggling to understand what works and what doesn’t with child-rearing, there is a good opportunity coming up in September.
Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a new Parenting Skills Workshop Series, starting in late summer. The instructors will teach participants five skills that can help parents deal more effectively with difficult parent-child situations. Participants will be able to practice their skills during the classes and reinforce the new techniques at home.
The Parenting Skills Workshop Series is designed specifically for parents with young children up to age 12. The program will be held at the Finger Lakes Community College Child Care Center, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
This eight-session series is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 1, concluding on Oct. 20 with a reunion. This program is free and offered foremost to Ontario County parents working with the Ontario County Department of Social Services, Child Protective, or Probation Departments and PINS petitions. Other Ontario County resident registrations will be accepted if space permits.
For complete registration information call (585) 394-3977 ext. 429 or ask a social work representative or probation officer for a registration form.
Space is limited and registration is required by Aug. 25.