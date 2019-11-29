GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board Inc. will present “It’s About Talent – Hiring Workers with Disabilities,” a free workshop designed for human resource professionals throughout the Finger Lakes.
The presentation will explore how upcoming demographic and disability trends could impact business and the workplace. Attendees will learn about worker retention services, tie-in accommodations and assistive technology resources.
Presenting the workshop will be business relations representative with ACCES-VR, Jennifer Geiger M.S., C.R.C. The workshop will take place at the FL WIB’s offices, 41 Lewis St., from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The deadline to register is noon on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
For more information, call (315) 789-3131 or visit www.fingerlakesworks.com. To register, email FLWIB@fingerlakesworks.com. Put “December 5th Workshop” in the subject line and include name, title, employer, and phone number. You will be sent confirmation of your registration.