Registration is open for Krossin’ Keuka with a throwback theme to the roaring ’20s.
Krossin' Keuka is .67-mile fun swim across Keuka Lake to raise Boocoo Bucks for Keuka Comfort Care Home, a two-bedroom palliative care home.
Swimmers are escorted by paddlers and marine patrol and greeted with breakfast on the shore.
Prizes are available for the highest amounts raised by a participant or team.
Pods of 10-12 swimmers are eligible for custom Krossin' Keuka T-shirt if registered by July 1.
Volunteers are welcome.
More information will be announced at krossinkeuka.org and on the Krossin' Keuka Facebook page (facebook.com/krossinkeuka).
Keuka Comfort Care Home is a non-profit home in Penn Yan, which provides a facility and staff to ensure compassionate care in a peaceful, home-like environment for our community's terminally ill residents and their families, at no cost to residents, their families, or their insurance companies.