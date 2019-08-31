FAIRPORT — Registration is open for the first-ever women’s leadership conference in the Finger Lakes, “Women Rising: Resistance, Resilience and Radical Connection.”
Presented by FLX Women, the event will feature 21 women sharing insights and strategies to support one another’s personal and professional development.
The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Woodcliff Hotel and Spa.
The keynote speaker will be Ritu Bhasin, author of “The Authenticity Principle” and president of leadership and inclusion firm Bhasin Consulting.
Registration costs $249 per person and $99 per student.
To register, visit www.flxwomen.com/events-1.
A portion of proceeds will support Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County Women’s Build, Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, and Family Promise of Ontario County.