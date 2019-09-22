SODUS — On Tuesday, Sept. 24, all of Reliant Community Credit Union’s offices, including its headquarters in Sodus, will be closed for training and staff development.
While the branch offices will be closed, the following services are available — ATMs, mobile banking app, mobile check deposit, online banking, online bill pay, more than 30 shared branch locations with partner credit unions and the 24/7 Shared Branch Call Center, 888-837-6500.
Sodus school taxes may be paid on Sept. 24 by visiting the Sodus Central School District Business Office at 6375 Robinson Road.
For more information, call 800-724-9282 during regular business hours or visit www.reliantcu.com.